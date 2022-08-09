 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cat of the week: Betty

Betty
Betty is a sweet, fun-loving teenage tabby at nearly 5 months old. She’s a delightful, friendly little girl who loves human attention. She also relishes her freedom and can’t wait to get out of her cage. Betty is waiting for a home of her own and plenty of room to play!

She’s young and could easily acclimate to a household that already has cat residents. Betty’s exuberance is tempered by her quest for affection. She’s game to swat a ball around for fun and then curl up in your lap for a little rest and relaxation with her favorite person.

The Humane Society/SPCA of Nelson County is at 29 Stagebridge Road in Lovingston and can be reached at (434) 263-7722 or by email at pets@nelsonspca.org. All adoptable pets can be viewed at www.nelsonspca.org. View the website and humane society's Facebook and Twitter pages. 

