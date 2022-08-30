 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cat of the week: Betty

Betty
Betty is a chatty, social kitty who enjoys the company of others. She gets along fine with dogs and would be happiest in a home with a companion if you have to work during the day. She is snuggly, playful, outgoing and enjoys meeting new people.

She loves to watch movies or snooze in a warm lap. Her hobbies include observing birds from the window, holding hands, and chasing her ping pong ball around the floor. She loves belly rubs and focused human attention. She is easygoing and content to explore, as long as her person is always close by.

