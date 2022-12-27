 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cat of the week: Calico

Harriet
Harriet is a darling, friendly, affectionate calico! She’s a petite little thing, about 5 months old, and loves attention from folks passing her condo. She is super cute and very loving. She is going to make a great companion. When you pick her up you will instigate instant purring and possibly a boop on your nose.

She’s all-in for love and appreciates a good head rub. Harriet is also absolutely curious and inquisitive and likes to survey her surroundings. Harriet wants to know what she might be missing. She would love a chance to be your wonderful little kitty friend.

