Cat of the week: Candy

Candy has lived her whole life at Almost Home. She is shy and will decide how much interaction she’s willing to endure. With patience she is sweet and affectionate, and eventually learns to trust. She enjoys playing with her favorite catnip-stuffed mouse.

She will carry it around the room and “talk” to let you know how proud she is of her special prize. Candy enjoys the other cats’ company and would do well in a home with other felines. Candy is purrfect for a patient, cat-savvy adult who wants to make a difference in a beautiful shy calico’s life.