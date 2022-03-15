 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cat of the week: Candy

  • 0
Cat, Candy
Justin Faulconer

Candy has lived her whole life at Almost Home. She is shy and will decide how much interaction she’s willing to endure. With patience she is sweet and affectionate, and eventually learns to trust. She enjoys playing with her favorite catnip-stuffed mouse.

She will carry it around the room and “talk” to let you know how proud she is of her special prize. Candy enjoys the other cats’ company and would do well in a home with other felines. Candy is purrfect for a patient, cat-savvy adult who wants to make a difference in a beautiful shy calico’s life.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Nutmeg

Dog of the week: Nutmeg

Lovely Nutmeg is approximately 3 years old and came to us very underweight. Now, after loving care, she has become elegant and rather Art Nouv…

Cat of the week: Dapper Dan

Cat of the week: Dapper Dan

Dapper Dan is a dashing, year old, grey cat. He was abandoned with many others in his furry family and fended for himself for months. He is de…

Cat of the week: Vince

Cat of the week: Vince

Young Vince and his sister, Vivi, began life on the planet as colony cats. They weren’t really sure they wanted to cohabitate with strange hum…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert