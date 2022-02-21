Cayan is a male, orange, domestic-short-haired cat born around March of 2021. He has a lovely, soft coat and beautiful amber eyes. If you pick Cayan up, he will melt in your arms and start to purr. When you put him down, he’ll stay close by and roll over on his side, inviting you to continue petting him. You’ll find there’s a sweet spot right under his chin. And he loves ear rubs, too. Cayan lived with children and another cat in his former home, so if you have a family or cats, he’ll likely fit in just fine.
Cat of the week: Cayan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Klaus has been at Almost Home since he was a 4-month-old kitten. He is overlooked because he isn’t desperate or extroverted like many of the o…
When 2-year-old Nala is in a place with people she knows, her wild child bursts free, and she runs and leaps like a joyous fawn. This girl is …
Solstice is a petite tuxedo cat, who has lived at Almost Home far too long. When you enter her room, she purrs or meows to greet you. She live…
Max, a fancy 3-year-old hound, is a southern gentleman, gracious and full of charm. He is as handsome as a long, lean canine can get. And thos…