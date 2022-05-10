 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cat of the week: Cayan

  • 0
Cayan
Submitted

Cayan is a male, orange, domestic-short-haired cat born around March 2021. He has a lovely, soft coat and beautiful amber eyes. If you pick Cayan up, he will melt in your arms and start to purr. When you put him down, he’ll stay close by and roll over on his side, inviting you to continue petting him. You’ll find there’s a sweet spot right under his chin. And he loves ear rubs, too. Cayan lived with children and another cat in his former home, so if you have a family or cats, he’ll likely fit in just fine.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert