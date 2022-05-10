Cat of the week: Cayan

Cayan is a male, orange, domestic-short-haired cat born around March 2021. He has a lovely, soft coat and beautiful amber eyes. If you pick Cayan up, he will melt in your arms and start to purr. When you put him down, he’ll stay close by and roll over on his side, inviting you to continue petting him. You’ll find there’s a sweet spot right under his chin. And he loves ear rubs, too. Cayan lived with children and another cat in his former home, so if you have a family or cats, he’ll likely fit in just fine.