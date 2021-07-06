This big, handsome boy is full of love and enjoys interacting with people. If you come to see him, he’ll reach out and touch you with his paw. He’ll rub his body against yours, roll on his side and show you his belly. Chin will even bump heads and noses with you to demonstrate his affection. He’ll even come to you when you call his name. In sum, this cat was born to give love and be loved. He’s the perfect cat for someone who’s looking for a quiet, loving companion. Plus, he’s fun, too. He’s all in for a game with the wand toy. Chin might have a weepy eye, but he has a bright outlook on life.
Cat of the week: Chin
