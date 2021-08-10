 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cat of the week: Colby
0 Comments

Cat of the week: Colby

  • 0
Colby

Colby

 Co

Colby is an orange and white, domesticated shorthaired male cat who is 2 to 4 four years old. Sweet, handsome Colby will purr as you scratch his head and lick your nose and arms. He’ll rub up against you and roll over to show you his belly. And if you have a wand toy, he’s up for a game. At the same time, he is going through a difficult transition because his human recently died, leaving him without a home. He can be cautious around other cats. Can you give Colby a new loving home and help him recover from his loss?

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Chic
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Chic

Chic is a gentle, friendly little girl who adapts well to new situations. As soon as she arrived at the shelter, she was ready to meet new peo…

Cat of the week: Sneakers
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Sneakers

Sneakers is a friendly, good-natured girl with a kind and loving attitude. She’s affectionate and would love to hang out with you while you re…

Cat of the week: Jagger
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Jagger

Jagger came to Almost Home with his 2 littermates as a 6-week-old kitten who had spent his whole life outdoors and was very afraid. In foster …

Dog of the week: Lyon
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Lyon

Though he is large at a trim 71 pounds, Lyon is like a lamb in dog’s clothing. He is gentle, trusting and greets each day with a bright heart.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert