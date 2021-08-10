Cat of the week: Colby

Colby is an orange and white, domesticated shorthaired male cat who is 2 to 4 four years old. Sweet, handsome Colby will purr as you scratch his head and lick your nose and arms. He’ll rub up against you and roll over to show you his belly. And if you have a wand toy, he’s up for a game. At the same time, he is going through a difficult transition because his human recently died, leaving him without a home. He can be cautious around other cats. Can you give Colby a new loving home and help him recover from his loss?