Colby is an orange and white, domesticated shorthaired male cat who is 2 to 4 four years old. Sweet, handsome Colby will purr as you scratch his head and lick your nose and arms. He’ll rub up against you and roll over to show you his belly. And if you have a wand toy, he’s up for a game. At the same time, he is going through a difficult transition because his human recently died, leaving him without a home. He can be cautious around other cats. Can you give Colby a new loving home and help him recover from his loss?
Cat of the week: Colby
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chic is a gentle, friendly little girl who adapts well to new situations. As soon as she arrived at the shelter, she was ready to meet new peo…
Sneakers is a friendly, good-natured girl with a kind and loving attitude. She’s affectionate and would love to hang out with you while you re…
Jagger came to Almost Home with his 2 littermates as a 6-week-old kitten who had spent his whole life outdoors and was very afraid. In foster …
Though he is large at a trim 71 pounds, Lyon is like a lamb in dog’s clothing. He is gentle, trusting and greets each day with a bright heart.…