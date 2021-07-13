Cat of the week: Colby

Colby is an orange and white domesticated shorthaired male cat who is between two and four years old. When you come to meet handsome Colby, he’ll purr as you scratch his head, and he’ll lick your nose and arms. He’ll rub up against you and roll over to show you his belly. And if you have a wand toy, he’s up for a game. Colby’s human recently died, leaving him without a home. Perhaps due to his recent loss, he can be cautious, especially around other cats. Can you give Colby a new, loving home where he will be cherished?