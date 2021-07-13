Colby is an orange and white domesticated shorthaired male cat who is between two and four years old. When you come to meet handsome Colby, he’ll purr as you scratch his head, and he’ll lick your nose and arms. He’ll rub up against you and roll over to show you his belly. And if you have a wand toy, he’s up for a game. Colby’s human recently died, leaving him without a home. Perhaps due to his recent loss, he can be cautious, especially around other cats. Can you give Colby a new, loving home where he will be cherished?
Cat of the week: Colby
Related to this story
Most Popular
This big, handsome boy is full of love and enjoys interacting with people. If you come to see him, he’ll reach out and touch you with his paw.…
Blake is a wonderful 1½-year-old Border Collie/Coon hound. A little shy at first, once he knows you he is sweet and spirited. He is handsome a…
Starbuck is a super social kitten whose greatest desire in life in to be carried around in your arms. He is very vocal if he finds himself on …
Joan came to us neglected and in need of care. A hound mix, she is a compact 37 pounds with a noticeably short coat. This sweet girl, who is a…
Torrens was discovered under the porch of a house during a trap-neuter-return operation meant to spay and neuter several adult cats living on …