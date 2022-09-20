 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cat of the week: Dale

Dale, pet
Provided

Dale is a domestic medium-haired, black and white tuxedo kitten born in April. This darling boy and his littermates were abandoned at the Rockfish dump. When they were rescued, they were tiny, flea-infested, and had little chance of survival. Out of the litter, Dale and one other sibling fought hard to live and won.

Dale is grateful to be alive! He’s curious, playful, affectionate and loves people. He also like other felines, uses his scratching post, and is a joy to be around. Dale will assimilate easily into a home of his own and will be a delightful addition to your family.

