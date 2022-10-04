 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cat of the week: Dale

  • 0
Dale
Provided

Dale is a handsome tuxedo male. He and his littermates were abandoned at the Rockfish dump, but Dale is a survivor. He and one of his siblings won their fight for life. Two others did not. What do you get when you nurture kittens from an early age? Everything you could ever ask for in a kitten!

Affectionate, social, and playful, Dale gets along well with other felines. He’s a joy to be around and will be easy to live with. He’s fully recovered from the rough start he had to life and is waiting for a very loving home.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Blake

Dog of the week: Blake

Blake, a 2-year-old Border Collie/Coon hound, has been at Almost Home most of his entire life. He wants to find his home and his people and re…

Cat of the week: Harriet

Cat of the week: Harriet

Harriet is a darling, friendly, affectionate calico! She’s a petite little thing, about 5 months old, and loves attention from folks passing h…

Cat of the week: Dale

Cat of the week: Dale

Dale is a domestic medium-haired, black and white tuxedo kitten born in April. This darling boy and his littermates were abandoned at the Rock…

Dog of the week: Vicki

Dog of the week: Vicki

Vicki is a 3-year-old retriever mix. She’s 46 pounds with a manageable energy level. She’s intelligent, playful, inquisitive, ready to learn a…

Dog of the week: Nutmeg

Dog of the week: Nutmeg

It’s decorative gourd season, everybody! Fall is the perfect time of year to take lovely Nutmeg home. This elegant girl is about 3 years old. …

Dog of the week: Sinatra

Dog of the week: Sinatra

Sinatra is striking, with blue eyes and a flashy speckled coat. He may be pit bull and blue-tick hound or heeler. This 3-year-old is solid lov…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert