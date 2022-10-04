Cat of the week: Dale

Dale is a handsome tuxedo male. He and his littermates were abandoned at the Rockfish dump, but Dale is a survivor. He and one of his siblings won their fight for life. Two others did not. What do you get when you nurture kittens from an early age? Everything you could ever ask for in a kitten!
Affectionate, social, and playful, Dale gets along well with other felines. He’s a joy to be around and will be easy to live with. He’s fully recovered from the rough start he had to life and is waiting for a very loving home.