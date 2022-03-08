 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cat of the week: Dapper Dan

Dapper Dan
Justin Faulconer

Dapper Dan is a dashing, year old, grey cat. He was abandoned with many others in his furry family and fended for himself for months. He is deeply grateful to have regular food and human attention now. He is affectionate and always looking for love.

Despite being mistreated, Dapper Dan will push his head into your hand, asking for more one-on-one time. He may even roll over to show you his belly, a true sign of trust. He is loving and wants so badly to be part of a family again. Dapper Dan is accustomed to living with other creatures.

