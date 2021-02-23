Draco is a domesticated short-haired tabby and white, neutered male born on Sept. 5, 2020. Draco came from a home with many cats, and he gets along nicely with them. If you want to get Draco’s motor going, just take a few moments to pet him. He will melt into a soft purring ball. Draco is an inquisitive half-grown kitten who would enjoy a home with people who would play with him until he’s worn out and then would let him snuggle up for some cuddle time.
Cat of the week: Draco
