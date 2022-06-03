 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cat of the week: Elara

Elara
Elara is a darling, affectionate, 1-year-old, black and white domestic short-hair. When you let her out of her cage, she comes right over to you and sits in your lap. Then she’ll rub noses with you and start kneading with her paws to show how happy she is to be with you.

Only after she’s truly welcomed you will she start to explore her surroundings, checking to see what’s underneath the cages and around the furniture. But she can’t stay away from you too long because she loves to interact and be petted. She even lets you touch her belly.

