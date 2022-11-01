 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cat of the week: Emma

  • 0
Emma, cat
Provided

Emma is a 9-year-old lady. She is declawed, so if you are looking for an indoor-only cat who looks good on your furniture but won’t ruin it, she might be the one for you. Emma can be both sweet and sassy. She does not do well with children.

On the sweet side, if you are a gentle person, she’s likely to be curious to get to know you. She accepts head rubs. On the sassy side, she may give you a clawless little swat if you do something she doesn’t appreciate. And be prepared for the occasional love bite.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Mountain Mama

Cat of the week: Mountain Mama

Mountain Mama is a 1-year-old, domestic short-haired, brown tabby female cat. When she came to the rescue, she had two tiny kittens with her. …

Dog of the week: Felix

Dog of the week: Felix

Felix is an enthusiastic, upbeat, sweet walker hound, waiting exuberantly for someone to take him out into the world to see the view. With a l…

Cat of the week: Jagger

Cat of the week: Jagger

Jagger is an individual who moves to the beat of his own drum. He’s sleek, striking and charismatic. He knows it. He isn’t interested in doing…

Dog of the week: Joan

Dog of the week: Joan

Joan is a great dog! She was found running down the road, skinny with a severely itchy skin infection, and a yucky damaged eye. These setbacks…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert