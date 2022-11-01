Cat of the week: Emma

Emma is a 9-year-old lady. She is declawed, so if you are looking for an indoor-only cat who looks good on your furniture but won’t ruin it, she might be the one for you. Emma can be both sweet and sassy. She does not do well with children.
On the sweet side, if you are a gentle person, she’s likely to be curious to get to know you. She accepts head rubs. On the sassy side, she may give you a clawless little swat if you do something she doesn’t appreciate. And be prepared for the occasional love bite.