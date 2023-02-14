Eponine is a pudgy, 1.5-year-old brown tabby. We discovered her abandoned on our porch with no explanation. We don’t understand who could bear to part with this awesome, friendly, loving cat. As soon as you open the door of her cage, she emerges purring.

She’s a chatty generous lady who is full of energy and curiosity. Eponine loves being petted, especially when you scratch her behind her ears. She greets everyone who comes through the doors and likes to keep her eye on the staff. She appreciates good treats. Eponine is an exceptional cat and Almost Home favorite, who deserves the best!