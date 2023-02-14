Related to this story

Dog of the week: Holly

Holly is a lovely Plott hound! This sweet 40-pound girl is gentle, with a reasonable energy level. She would adore lying in front of your fire…

Cat of the week: Jagger

Jagger is an individual who moves to the beat of his own drum. He’s sleek, striking, and charismatic. He knows it. He isn’t interested in doin…

Cat of the week: Tammy

Tammy is a sweet, fat Tortie who could use a little excitement in her life. She is playful and maintains strong opinions. She loves being pett…

Dog of the week: Ryker

Exuberant, sweet 3-year-old Ryker wants to be your adventure sidekick! Ryker likes everyone and wants to be friends with other dogs. Cats are …

Dog of the week: Sinatra

Sinatra is striking, with brown eyes and a flashy speckled coat. He may be pit bull and blue-tick hound or heeler. This 3-year-old is pure lov…