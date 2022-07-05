 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cat of the week: Eponine

Eponine
Eponine is a petite, one-and-a-half year old female brown tabby we found left on our porch with no explanation. We don’t understand who could bear to part with this beautiful, friendly cat. Open the door of her cage, and she comes out purring. She’s a chatty little girl who is full of energy and curiosity.

Eponine loves being petted, especially when you scratch her behind her ears. Can you help make up for Eponine’s former humans who dumped her in our care? If so, and if you’re interested in meeting Eponine, call (434) 263-7722 to set up an appointment.

