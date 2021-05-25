Cat of the Week: Fancy

Fancy is a pretty domesticated shorthaired black and white, spayed female, born around May 2020. Fancy arrived at Almost Home with a severe burn that covered the top of her head, most of her neck, and some of her back and shoulder. She has been recovering for months in foster care and has finally been declared wound free. Her fur has grown back in; her protective bandages have come off; she is ready to run and play again. Note: All animals are spayed/neutered as soon as practical after arriving at our facility unless there is a medical issue that may cause a delay or they are too young to be spayed/neutered.