Cat of the week: Fanny

Fanny, a domesticated shorthaired orange tabby, born in 2010, likes people to approach her slowly and preferably with food. If you do, Fanny will roll on her side and purr while you pet her. She especially enjoys ear rubs and is happy to have her fur brushed.
She would be happiest in a home with another cat. She would also be open to a polite, well-behaved dog. She has a slight nasal issue, so her breathing is a little noisy. She needs someone special who will love her, give her time to learn to trust and gradually reveal her best