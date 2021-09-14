 Skip to main content
Cat of the week: Finn Ryder
Finn Ryder

This handsome boy has luxurious long hair, a gorgeous fluffy tail, and tufts in his ears. He’s a sweet, quiet cat. He enjoys playing with jingly balls, wand toys and his feline friends’ tails. Plus, he loves to explore and share his love with humans.

You can hold him and walk around with him. And when you put him down, he’ll likely rub up against your legs, showing his affection. If you’re on his level, he’ll give you a gentle head butt. And when you pet him, he’ll purr and knead his paws on the bedding. He’s wonderful with cats and kittens.

