Cat of the week: Fonzie

Cat of the week: Fonzie

Fonzie 

Fonzie, a domesticated long-haired neutered male tabby, 3 months old, was found living under a tractor all alone … small and in poor health. We had Fonzie X-rayed to find out why he was doing so poorly, and it was discovered that he had a hole in his diaphragm the size of a golf ball. He had surgery to repair the hole and to put his intestines back where they belong. His right lung was underdeveloped which explains his wheezy breathing. Each day he continued to heal from his surgery and is finally ready for adoption. Fonzie is a happy little guy with a zest for life. He loves cuddling and playing with his toys. Thanks to those who contribute to our Help To Heal fund which was used to cover his surgery.

