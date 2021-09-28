Foxy is a young, gray domesticated shorthaired female with a petite frame and a luxurious coat. She’s looking for a person to give her a chance at a good life. When you meet Foxy, you’ll discover she loves being petted and has a particular fondness for head rubs. If you hold her in your arms, she’ll purr and likely bump her nose against yours. When she looks out the window at the dogs, she appears to be concerned. She’d probably prefer a canine-free household, but she gets along really well with children and other cats! Come meet this wonderful girl.
Cat of the week: Foxy
