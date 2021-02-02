 Skip to main content
Cat of the week: Frankie

Cat of the week: Frankie

20210204_nct_lifestyles_frankie_p1

Frankie 

 Submitted

Frankie is a neutered male born March 8, 2020. Are you looking for a great singer? Then look no farther than Frankie. This handsome black and white cat will croon to you and steal your heart. Frankie has a lovely tenor voice that he uses if you are not nearby and he is looking for company. He is a total love bug, too. Frankie just can’t get enough petting and attention. He loves nothing more than to curl up with someone who will pet him for hours. He will roll over on his back and look at you with love in his eyes.

