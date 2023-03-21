Related to this story

Dog of the week: Mocha

Mocha is a nice, quiet, composed dog. She’s mature, house broken, calm, and unassuming. She sits on command and is accomplished in her leash m…

Cat of the week: Wallee

Meet Wallee! He’s a gem. He’s a senior guy, with buff fur, and he is looking for a kind person to love him. He’s got a few funny features, not…

Dog the week: Luna

Cutie Luna is about 35-40 pounds – short and solid. Luna is a sweet, happy girl who loves people, especially kids, and other dogs. She doesn’t…

Cat of the week: Pilgrim

Pilgrim is a sleek, dapper, slinky, black and white male cat. Scorpio, born November 2021. He is about eight pounds of solid, purring cat stee…