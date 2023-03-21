Freya is a petite domestic short-haired tortoiseshell, born in July, 2022. Freya is at the rescue due to a sad situation. Her guardian was homeless and living in her car. She finally found somewhere to live but could not bring her cats with her. She was heartbroken to say goodbye to Freya and Miko.
Freya is a sweet girl, who is quite the little explorer, taking in every nook and cranny of the shelter with great curiosity. She tries out all the hidey holes but doesn’t stay in them long because something grabs her attention, and she can’t resist investigating.