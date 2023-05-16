Galen is a 10-year-old, dapper, loving, steel grey gentleman. He came to Almost Home from a hoarding situation, but despite living in sad conditions, he is kind and gentle. He is used to living with other felines and takes no issue with other cats at the shelter.

As a senior cat, he is looking for a loving and understanding person willing to give him a comfortable home where he can live his best life. He’s relaxed and quiet and would love to keep you mellow company. Galen doesn’t ask for much and he has a lot of love to give.