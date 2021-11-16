Cat of the week: Gato

Scared and hungry, sweet Gato wandered into the yard of a lover of animals one night. Thinking this little boy was a feral outdoor cat, after months of feeding and coaxing, his caretaker finally trapped him and had him neutered. We quickly found out all he wants is a home of his own.
Given half a chance, Gato will melt in your arms and be your best friend forever. Gato wants desperately to be an forever pet, in his new forever home. He gets along well with cats and has a calm presence. Won’t you give him a chance?