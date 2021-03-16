 Skip to main content
Cat of the week: George

George, cat of the week

George is a domesticated shorthaired orange tabby, neutered male born in June 2017. George is an outgoing fellow who loves to snuggle or play, depending on your mood.

He chases toys like a kitten, scampering down the hallway after his toy mice and leaping in the air to catch a feather on a stick. He also loves to climb on a lap for a good cuddle. George gets along well with other cats and lived in a home with dogs, too.

George needs to be on prescription urinary food for life due to the tendency to form crystals in his urine from regular cat food.

