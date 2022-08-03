 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cat of the week: Goldie

Goldie
Provided

Goldie is a buff tabby, born on April 4, 2022. She has beautiful, unusual soft marbled markings. This friendly, outgoing little girl will greet you vocally when you approach her cage. She will put her paws through the bars in an attempt to talk you into letting her out of her cage to play.

She starts her engine immediately when you pick her up or pet her. Goldie is everything you are looking for in a kitten – charming, loving, playful, curious and full of beans. If she cannot find any toys, she is happy to play with her tail. Or somebody else’s.

