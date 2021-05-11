Cat of the week: Gordy

If you visit him, you may find him curled in a ball. But it won’t take long for him to warm up to you. He welcomes chin and belly rubs, showing he likely was loved in the past but somehow lost his family. He needs a person who will be kind, patient and quiet with him until he is ready to blossom into their loyal, forever friend. It appears life has not always been kind to Gordy. Can you change that for him? Can you be the person who fills him with love and confidence and gives him the life he deserves?