Cat of the week: Gordy
Cat of the week: Gordy

Gordy is a domesticated shorthaired orange tabby neutered male born in 2016. This sensitive little boy is a complete love. He needs a home where he can be reassured that he is loved, valued, safe and will never again be homeless.

If you visit him, you may find him curled in a ball. But it won’t take long for him to warm up to you. He welcomes chin and belly rubs, showing he likely was loved in the past but somehow lost his family. He needs a person who will be kind, patient and quiet with him until he is ready to blossom into their loyal, forever friend. It appears life has not always been kind to Gordy. Can you change that for him? Can you be the person who fills him with love and confidence and gives him the life he deserves?

