Cat of the week: Grahame

A staff favorite at the shelter, Grahame is a neutered, male, domestic short-haired, buff kitten born in August 2021. He is a sweet, playful, little boy with melt-your-heart golden eyes. Grahame likes to be held but may not stay still. You might find him climbing around your back and onto your shoulder.

He is very sociable and gets along fine with other cats and kittens. His brother and sister were adopted, so Grahame is ready to find his permanent home. If you are looking for a lovable, handsome kitten, call us at (434) 263-7722 to make an appointment to meet him.