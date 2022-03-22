I am Groot! I’m a domesticated shorthaired grey and white male born in July 2020. My owner was so sad to surrender me, but I was often around her legs, and she was afraid she’d trip over me. I am a total love, and I enjoy being held and any attention I can get! I love playing and climbing to the top of the cat tree to get a bird’s eye view of what’s going on. I’m seeking a home where I can enjoy a safe outdoor environment and an outlet for my high energy. Let me be the Guardian of your Galaxy!
Cat of the week: Groot
