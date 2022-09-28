 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cat of the week: Harriet

  • 0
Harriet
Provided

Harriet is a darling, friendly, affectionate calico! She’s a petite little thing, about 5 months old, and loves attention from folks passing her condo. She is super cute and very loving. She is going to make a great companion. When you pick her up you will instigate instant purring and possibly a boop on your nose.

She’s all-in for love and appreciates a good head rub. Harriet is also absolutely curious and inquisitive and likes to survey her surroundings. Harriet wants to know what she might be missing. She would love a chance to be your wonderful little kitty friend.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Dale

Cat of the week: Dale

Dale is a domestic medium-haired, black and white tuxedo kitten born in April. This darling boy and his littermates were abandoned at the Rock…

Dog of the week: Vicki

Dog of the week: Vicki

Vicki is a 3-year-old retriever mix. She’s 46 pounds with a manageable energy level. She’s intelligent, playful, inquisitive, ready to learn a…

Cat of the week: Tiree

Cat of the week: Tiree

Tiree is big, beautiful, and orange. He has been waiting patiently through a particularly busy kitten season for someone to pay him some atten…

Dog of the week: Sinatra

Dog of the week: Sinatra

Sinatra is striking, with blue eyes and a flashy speckled coat. He may be pit bull and blue-tick hound or heeler. This 3-year-old is solid lov…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert