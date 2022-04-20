 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cat of the week: Howie

  • 0
Howie
Submitted

Howie is a gentle, laid-back kind of guy. He’s about 10 months old, and very handsome, sporting a trendy gray tuxedo. He began life as a stray and lucked into being cared for by a nice human. Sadly, the human’s other cat was a bully and picked on poor Howie, who came to the shelter for his own welfare. He’s a lover, not a fighter, and didn’t defend himself. Howie likes to show off his fancy white gloves by making happy paws when he receives pets. He is a total sweetheart, and is looking for an equally loving, gentle home.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Wade

Dog of the week: Wade

Wade is love and forgiveness. He has endured extreme neglect and deplorable treatment. He arrived skeletal and starving. In our care, Wade has…

Cat of the week: Jane

Cat of the week: Jane

Jane is a delightful calico who was surrendered by a family who could no longer care for their cats. This soft, lovable girl purrs loudly when…

Cat of the week: Groot

Cat of the week: Groot

I am Groot! I’m a domesticated shorthaired grey and white male born in July 2020. My owner was so sad to surrender me, but I was often around …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert