Howie is a gentle, laid-back kind of guy. He’s about 10 months old, and very handsome, sporting a trendy gray tuxedo. He began life as a stray and lucked into being cared for by a nice human. Sadly, the human’s other cat was a bully and picked on poor Howie, who came to the shelter for his own welfare. He’s a lover, not a fighter, and didn’t defend himself. Howie likes to show off his fancy white gloves by making happy paws when he receives pets. He is a total sweetheart, and is looking for an equally loving, gentle home.
Cat of the week: Howie
