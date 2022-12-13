 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cat of the week: Inca

Inca
Inca is a domestic short-haired gray tabby female cat born in early January 2022. Formerly a stray, this petite girl has beautiful dark markings. She chirps at you to get your attention. She is active, agile and always looking for a game, especially if you offer her a wand toy.

When you give Inca a head rub or scratch her back, she’ll make lots of muffins with her cute feet. She’ll even roll on her back and allow you to give her a belly rub. This small wonder will make a joyful addition to a family who needs some fun!

