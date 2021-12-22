Cat of the week: Indira

Indira is a smart, beautiful, young, spayed, female tuxedo cat with striking gold eyes. She has a good relationship with everyone and is very sociable with people, cats, and dogs. She is about a year old. Her favorite activities include playing with cat toys, cuddling on the couch, and talking to her people when it’s time for food or treats.
Indira came to Almost Home very pregnant. She is a wonderful mother and raised her kittens to be polite and respectful, and they’ve all found homes. Indira is ready for a home to share with a family of her own!