Cat of the week: Jagger

Jagger
Jagger

Jagger is an individual who moves to the beat of his own drum. He’s sleek, striking, and charismatic. He knows it. He isn’t interested in doing things the way other cats do. He’s got to express himself in his own way. He’s calm, quiet, and exudes a cool attitude. Jagger is about a year old, but he keeps his composure and eyes other cats acting silly with disdain. He transcends the typical feline existence and stands out as a timeless classic. Prepare to be as impressed with Jagger as he is with himself!

