 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cat of the week: Jagger
0 Comments

Cat of the week: Jagger

  • 0
Jagger
Submitted

Jagger came to Almost Home with his 2 littermates as a 6-week-old kitten who had spent his whole life outdoors and was very afraid. In foster care he became a loving, playful boy but now in an unfamiliar place he is somewhat afraid again.

He needs a quiet and loving forever home that will give him time to get used to new people and a new home. He does have a great big purr and will snuggle when he feels secure. Jagger would prefer a home with no dogs or small children.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Tipper
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Tipper

I am extremely cute. I have been quietly standing and stomping my right foot for attention. I look right at folks with my sweet brown eyes and…

Cat of the week: Sneakers
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Sneakers

Sneakers is a friendly, good-natured girl with a kind and loving attitude. She’s affectionate and would love to hang out with you while you re…

Cat of the week: Colby
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Colby

Colby is an orange and white domesticated shorthaired male cat who is between two and four years old. When you come to meet handsome Colby, he…

Cat of the week: Chin
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Chin

This big, handsome boy is full of love and enjoys interacting with people. If you come to see him, he’ll reach out and touch you with his paw.…

Dog of the week: Janet
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Janet

Janet is a wonderful dog. She has a spectacular, shiny, dark brindle coat. Her greatest desire is making the world a happier place. She wants …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert