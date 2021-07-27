Cat of the week: Jagger

Jagger came to Almost Home with his 2 littermates as a 6-week-old kitten who had spent his whole life outdoors and was very afraid. In foster care he became a loving, playful boy but now in an unfamiliar place he is somewhat afraid again.
He needs a quiet and loving forever home that will give him time to get used to new people and a new home. He does have a great big purr and will snuggle when he feels secure. Jagger would prefer a home with no dogs or small children.
