Jane is a delightful calico who was surrendered by a family who could no longer care for their cats. This soft, lovable girl purrs loudly when you pet her. And she loves to snuggle into a lap. She gets along well with other cats and is waiting for a new family with whom she can settle in and share her love. She is unassuming, quiet, and not outspoken about particulars, as some classic calicos can be. At a year old, she’s outgrown the zaniness of kittenhood, but looks forward to many years of providing loving companionship. Sweet, sweet Jane!
Cat of the week: Jane
