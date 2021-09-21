Janis Joplin is a friendly girl who loves attention. She may be hard of hearing (deaf)! She’s vocal about getting out of a cage and into her home. That’s how she gained her name. She is quiet, however, when she’s out in the open, exploring her environment. After walking around a room at the rescue, she’ll stand on her hind legs to look through the window to check out another room. If you’re looking for a loving, affectionate cat, Janis Joplin may be the one for you. She gets along well with other cats and kittens.
Cat of the week: Janis Joplin
