Cat of the week: Jason

Jason, pet
Provided

Jason is a very handsome man. He was charming and very appealing to the ladies in the audience, which rendered him abandoned on Almost Home’s porch. Jason has been neutered and given TLC, and he is ready for a lifetime commitment.

He longs for someone patient who really understands his needs. Jason likes to take it slow when getting to know you. He has trust issues from the past. Underneath his gorgeous steel gray exterior, he’s a sweet lover, searching for that special someone to settle down with. He’s waiting for the right person to come along and take him home.

