Cat of the week: Karl
Cat of the week: Karl

Karl

Karl is a domesticated short-haired, black and white, neutered male born in 2019. This adorable boy with black and white boots and a white nose is so ready to be loved. He’ll greet you with a high-pitched meow and then roll over in his hammock, show you his belly and invite you to give it a rub.

This boy loves to luxuriate in his hammock! Let him out, and you’ll find him on your lap. In all his excitement, he may not sit still — he’ll move around and do the “happy-paw” thing. While there, he’d appreciate a head rub. Karl came to us as a stray. Losing him was a big loss for his people, but it could be your gain. He’s waiting in his cage, hoping someone will love him again. Could it be you?

