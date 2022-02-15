Klaus has been at Almost Home since he was a 4-month-old kitten. He is overlooked because he isn’t desperate or extroverted like many of the other cats. He may eventually make his way over to greet you. Klaus doesn’t suffer fools, so you know you are a pretty special person if he wants to hang out with you. Klaus has pillow paw disease but has not had a flair-up since 2017. Keeping Klaus’s world quiet and calm to reduce stress seems to be the answer to keeping him healthy and happy. He’s ready to chill out and watch a flick.
Cat of the week: Klaus
