Cat of the week: Leo

Leo (aka Hal) is a 7-year-old male domesticated shorthaired tabby adopted from our shelter as a kitten in 2013. Leo initially lived with his owner in a household with other cats and then with the wife for the past couple of years as an only cat at an assisted living facility. Now that his mistress is gone, Leo needs a new home.

Leo is a quiet omega cat who was constantly getting picked on by other cats in the household. He does not seek out trouble and would probably do fine with other mellow cats, but he doesn’t defend himself well against bully cats. The look in Leo’s eyes shows the heartbreak he is currently feeling and the worry that he no longer has a home.