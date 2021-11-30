Cat of the week: Little Buddy

Little Buddy is a spayed female black and white cat, estimated to be born in January 2021. Little Buddy was originally thought to be an outdoor community cat. After being spayed, people discovered that all she wanted was to come indoors and live with the people who were feeding her. She is as soft and sweet as can be.
As soon as she sees you coming toward her, she’ll show her happiness by kneading with her paws. Then, if you start to pet her, you’ll hear a loud, resonant purr, telling you that she’s looking for LOVE! Perhaps Little Buddy could be your next buddy!