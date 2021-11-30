 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cat of the week: Little Buddy
0 Comments

Cat of the week: Little Buddy

  • 0
Little Buddy
Submitted

Little Buddy is a spayed female black and white cat, estimated to be born in January 2021. Little Buddy was originally thought to be an outdoor community cat. After being spayed, people discovered that all she wanted was to come indoors and live with the people who were feeding her. She is as soft and sweet as can be.

As soon as she sees you coming toward her, she’ll show her happiness by kneading with her paws. Then, if you start to pet her, you’ll hear a loud, resonant purr, telling you that she’s looking for LOVE! Perhaps Little Buddy could be your next buddy!

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘The Waltons: Homecoming’ on the CW brings back a 1970s classic family drama
Lifestyles

‘The Waltons: Homecoming’ on the CW brings back a 1970s classic family drama

A half-century ago, CBS released a TV movie called “The Homecoming: A Christmas Story.” The wholesome, family-oriented film did so well it was turned into a series called “The Waltons” in 1972. The drama, which turned Richard Thomas (John-Boy) into a major star, became a huge hit, lasting nine seasons and 221 episodes, spawning six more films through 1997 after its cancellation in 1981. Now ...

Dog of the week: Monkey
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Monkey

Monkey is a wonderful, young (10 to 12 months old), neutered male. If you need some laughs in your life, Monkey is the act you need. This boy …

Dog of the week: Pikachu
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Pikachu

Pikachu is a striking 35-pound, 2-year-old Heeler mix. His perfect day would include lots of stuff to see, chasing balls, being petted, runnin…

Cat of the week: Gato
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Gato

Scared and hungry, sweet Gato wandered into the yard of a lover of animals one night. Thinking this little boy was a feral outdoor cat, after …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert