Cat of the week: Lorraine
Cat of the week: Lorraine

Lorraine
Lorraine is a gorgeous gray and white domesticated longhaired female cat who was born around April 2020. Lorraine was surrendered because her human had to go to jail. However, she feels she did nothing wrong and does not understand why she is caged.

She is awaiting a new person to love her and set her free. She will rub up against you when you meet her, and you will soon learn she loves people, attention and being petted. She is more than just a pretty face! She has the personality to match and will make someone a lovely lap warmer.

