Cat of the week: Maximus

Maximus
Introducing Maximus, a dashing gray tabby, born in May 2021. He loves to explore and investigate his surroundings. He is very athletic and agile, swiftly transitioning from the tops of cages to the floor at your feet. He enjoys a good game with toys or your shoelaces.

Maximus is loving and affectionate, as well as playful. In his free time, he enjoys bird watching and wrestling. He would love to watch the Super Bowl or catch an action movie with you. One thing is certain: Maximus will keep you entertained!

