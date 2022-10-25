Cat of the week: Mountain Mama

Mountain Mama is a 1-year-old, domestic short-haired, brown tabby female cat. When she came to the rescue, she had two tiny kittens with her. Her babies have since found homes, but Mountain Mama hasn’t lost her motherly instincts. She loves to play with the kittens at the shelter and would like to groom them if they’d sit still long enough.
Sweet Mountain Momma is also good with other cats. This girl is full of character and kindness and would love a chance to get to know you away from the shelter, so she could have chance to really shine!