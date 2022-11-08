 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cat of the week: Nala La

Nala La
Provided

Nala La is a domestic-medium-haired, dilute tortoiseshell born on Aug. 19, 2022. She arrived at Almost Home as a stray, so her background is a bit of a mystery. This little girl has the most beautiful coloring, and an adorable stripe down her nose.

Add to that the little wisps in her ears, and she will melt your heart. She has the sweetest attitude — very loving, spunky, and full of personality. Nala La is the kind of feline who can convert a dog lover into a cat person. She is exceptional and will make an amazing companion. Come fall under her spell!

