Cat of the week: Natalie
Cat of the week: Natalie

Natalie
Natalie is a tortoiseshell calico born around October 2019. Natalie is a quiet girl who came to the rescue with her babies. She has a unique beauty with her dark-fudge colored nose, neck and tail all highlighted by lighter caramel colors.

Look into her soft green eyes and you will see her gentle soul. She will rub her head against yours to greet you. She loves having her ears and chin rubbed. She has had a big job caring for all her kittens and is ready for some respite. Can you be the person who now takes care of her?

