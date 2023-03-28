Ozark is a domestic short-haired tortoiseshell born in August 2022. She is a cuddly, spunky little ball of joy who loves all feather toys and anything that rattles. Ozark lives to warm a lap, but equally enjoys streaking around and generally being adored.

She is sweet, friendly, playful and very active! Her exuberance is tempered by her snuggly and affectionate nature. Ozark is a lovely little cat who can adjust to suit your every mood. You should consider giving such a wonderful cat an equally awesome home. It’s a win-win for all involved, and you will be so glad you did!